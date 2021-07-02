"I was at the WACA when Ryan Harris bowled that first ball to Alastair Cook" - Cameron Green excited for Ashes debut

Cameron Green is looking forward to making an impact at the Ashes later this year. The all-rounder revealed that he was at the stadium as a 14-year-old in 2013 when Ryan Harris dismissed Alastair Cook with an absolute jaffa.

Ryan Harris’ stunning delivery to dismiss Alastair Cook on the first ball of the penultimate day at the WACA in Perth is widely regarded as one of the best balls in the history of the rivalry. Harris’ swinging delivery castled Cook as the opener got out for a golden duck for the first time in his career.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, Chris Green revealed he was at the stadium to witness the special moment.

“I was at the WACA when Ryan Harris bowled that first ball to Alistair Cook, so that was a pretty special moment. I was sitting at the very top of that stand, behind the bowler so I had a pretty good view of it. When I think of the Ashes, that's probably the series that jumps out at me,” Green claimed.

Ryan Harris to Alastair Cook. Doom seed. Unplayable.



via @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/Z1oLoDINsA — Cricket’s great moments (@PitchedInLine) October 11, 2019

The 2013/14 Ashes saw Australia trounce England Down Under. The hosts won the series 5-0 as they beat their rivals all ends up.

After a solid showing against India, Cameron Green is set to don the seam-bowling all-rounder’s role when the rivalry resumes later this year. The 22-year-old is eager to be part of what he considers to be the pinnacle for Australian cricketers.

“It's the pinnacle of all Australian cricketers I guess, you just want to play in an Ashes series and especially win one. I can remember waking up early to watch it when it was in other parts of Australia or staying up late to watch it when they were playing in England so I've got some very fond memories,” Green admitted.

Cameron Green not surprised at the white-ball snub

He's caught the eye of the Australian coach and now Cameron Green has drawn comparisons with an Ashes hero.



Exclusive via @LouisDBCameron: https://t.co/rYcxDju2q8 pic.twitter.com/D1z58jDcQL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 6, 2019

A few eyebrows were raised after Cameron Green was excluded from Australia’s white-ball squads for the West Indies and Bangladesh assignments. However, the young all-rounder admitted he wasn’t surprised, conceding he needs to gain some experience before he can be considered in limited-overs cricket.

"I don't think I've really had the experience in other formats yet, but I'm sure that will come in the next couple of years as I start to play a bit more. All through junior ranks, you get so used to playing red-ball and long-format cricket you don't get the chance to practice white-ball too much. But definitely in the future I would like to (play all three formats), I think I just have to gain that experience first,” Cameron Green signed off.

With seam-bowling all-rounders a rarity in almost all international teams, it is only a matter of time before Cameron Green breaks into Australia's white-ball setup.

