Stuart Broad says he enjoys cricket more than ever and is looking forward to playing a big part in England's Test team beyond the Ashes tour Down Under, which finishes in January next year.

The English seamer highlighted how there has been a change of attitude for veteran performers like him across various sports.

Stuart Broad is just a month shy of turning 35 but is seemingly in good rhythm ahead of the big year for England, where they will square off against New Zealand, India and Australia in the longest format.

"Two years ago, when I set myself some goals on a tour of New Zealand, such as maintaining pace as a bowler, I saw the upcoming Ashes as my Olympics - something I really wanted to peak for. Of course, I still want to peak for it in terms of fitness, bowling rhythm and wickets. I just don't view it as the end goal as an Olympian might. Often they talk about their 'journey' when they pick up medals, as if their job is complete, but I don't want this Ashes to be my final destination in international cricket," Stuart Broad wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Adding further, the fast-bowler pointed out how there is more appreciation for veteran performers across various sports.

"I will be helped by what appears to be a recent change in attitude towards more experienced performers. There has been greater appreciation of those performing at an older age across several sports, such as Jimmy Anderson, Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Phil Mickelson," Stuart Broad added.

"Loving cricket more than ever; much more than I was at 25" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad is happy with his preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand and revealed that he has been bowling at Test match level intensity according to his GPS numbers.

"A month shy of my 35th birthday, I am loving cricket more than ever; much more than I was at 25. What's pleased me most building up to Wednesday's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's is that I am already bowling at Test match intensity. I had a message from our fitness trainer Phil Scott, who looked at my GPS numbers a week ago against Worcestershire, and they were right up there," Broad wrote.

Broad has claimed 517 Test wickets in 146 matches at an average of 27.71. The veteran bowler will be looking to add more scalps to his tally, with England set to play their next seven Test matches at home.

