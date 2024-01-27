“I want to capture the sound, the noise, the mad fans” - British sports painter Andy Brown

Apart from cricketing action in the ongoing India vs England Hyderabad Test, British sports painter Andy Brown has also grabbed some attention with his fantastic artwork. Brown has been painting sports for the last decade, but the first India vs England 2024 Test marks the maiden instance of him painting cricket in India.

In a video shared on BCCI’s official X handle, the renowned artist opened up on his experience of capturing cricket in India on his canvas and also what fascinates him about the country and its culture.

“This is my first time painting cricket in India, first time seeing cricket in India. I was in India maybe about 12 years ago, just traveling around the north and it was very beautiful. I always wanted to return. I am very glad to be returning and actually paint cricket here,” Brown asserted.

“I wanted to experience that emotion, that noise, that drama. It’s amazing, it’s so nice to be here. I can’t believe I am here painting this wonderful occasion,” he added.

During the interaction, Brown revealed that he has painted sports all around the globe, from Asia to Europe to Latin America. On the objective behind capturing sporting action on his canvas, the painter stated:

“To me, it’s all about capturing the culture of a country where they play sport. So, I am here and I want to capture the culture of India, the beauty of India, the history of India and the people of India. So, in my paintings, I want to capture the sound, the noise, the flags, the mad fans - I want to capture it all.”

Brown has been sharing his artwork from the ongoing Hyderabad Test on his social media handle.

“Appreciate him taking time to come to talk to me” - Andy Brown on meeting Kuldeep Yadav

Apart from painting, Brown has also been interacting with people. He met Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who also paints a bit. Asked about his chat with the Indian cricketer, Brown said:

“[It was] absolutely amazing. We talked about painting, we talked about art. He paints a little bit. We talked about cricket and it was very pleasant. It was so nice - the people in the painting, to actually get a chance to show them and for them to appreciate it. I really appreciate him taking time to come to talk to me.”

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 436 in their first innings on Day 3, gaining a significant lead of 190 runs.

