"I want Virat Kohli to bat with the same intent he is known for" - Gautam Gambhir on what should be Kohli's mindset in IND vs SA Test series

Gautam Gambhir wants Virat Kohli to bat with his usual intent in India's upcoming Test series against South Africa.

The two sides will face off in two Tests, with the first game starting in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. Kohli will hope to make substantial contributions with the bat and help the visitors register a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked whether he expects Kohli to have the same positive mindset he had when he played a 153-run knock at the first Test's venue in 2018, to which he responded:

"A lot of things will depend on the type of wickets you play on. If the wicket is flat, you will see the same type of batting and strike rate. However, if the wicket is challenging, you don't want your most prominent player to think about the strike rate and play a shot that gives an opportunity."

The former India opener added:

"It will be in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's minds that Shreyas Iyer, who is on his first tour, will be batting after Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, if he plays, will be playing as a wicketkeeper for the first time. However, I want Virat Kohli to bat with the same intent he is known for."

Kohli has amassed 719 runs at an impressive average of 51.35 in seven Tests in South Africa. His 217-ball 153 in the 2018 Centurion Test is his best effort against the Proteas away from home.

"You play according to the situation, conditions, and the bowler's spell" - Gautam Gambhir on his expectations from Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has an overall Test average of 56.18 against South Africa. [P/C: BCCI]

However, Gautam Gambhir added that he would want Virat Kohli to play as per the demands of the situation rather than looking for any particular approach. He explained:

"I always believe there is no intent in Test cricket. You play according to the situation, conditions, and the bowler's spell. If a bowler is in good rhythm, you see off that spell as you have an entire day to capitalize. It is not T20 that you have to take a chance even if someone is bowling well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that playing an odd spell cautiously from a potent bowler like Kagiso Rabada is more crucial in Test cricket at times. He elaborated:

"We always talk about scoring runs, but in Test cricket, if you imagine that Rabada is bowling an exceptional spell and you know that if you see off one more over, either Keshav Maharaj or Wiaan Mulder would come and you could capitalize there, so seeing off that six-over spell is most important for the overall outcome."

Gambhir concluded by saying that more than intent, the battle between bat and ball will help the revival of Test cricket. He added that time wouldn't be a factor in the series as he doesn't see either Test ending in a draw or going into the fifth day.

