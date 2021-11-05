"I want to create history and win a World Cup for my country" - Indian opener KL Rahul 

Star Indian opener KL Rahul, who is currently participating in the T20 World Cup 2021, has expressed his desire to win an ICC World Cup for his nation. The 29-year-old revealed that India's 2011 World Cup triumph inspired him to want to win major silverware for India.

In an interview, Rahul expressed his desire for creating history with Team India and said:

"Growing up, I watched the 2011 World Cup at home, that's when we won the World Cup and things changed for me. From that day on, I was like, this is what I want to do. I want to win a World Cup for my country, win one or two or three and be part of the world cup and create history."

En route to lift his first cricket World Cup, KL Rahul saw his side fall short in the penultimate semi-final clash against New Zealand during the ODI World Cup 2019. With India's chances of qualifying for knockouts of T20 WC 2021 looking bleak, the right-hander will probably have to wait a little longer.

India will aim to boost their net run rate against Scotland today

India v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, will lead India in their fourth fixture in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 against Scotland. With a comprehensive win against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue will look to build on their impressive form against the Scottish outfit.

With India still sitting in the fourth position in Group 2's points table, they still require New Zealand to slip up in order to qualify for the knockouts. India will need New Zealand to lose to either Namibia or Afghanistan to have any hopes of making it to the semi-final.

If New Zealand wins both their remaining games, they will join Pakistan in the semi-final. While India will have the opportunity to increase their NRR against Scotland and Namibia, even a narrow margin of victory for Afghanistan against New Zealand will give them a big chance of making it to the last four.

If Afghanistan manages to beat the Black Caps, all three teams India, Afghanistan and New Zealand will end up on six points. The team with the best Net Run Rate will go through to the semi-finals.

The Dubai International Stadium will host the India-Scotland fixture on November 5.

