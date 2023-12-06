“I wasn’t too bad in the slips” – Australian PM Anthony Albanese gets candid during Pakistan’s warm-up game vs PM XI

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently opened up about his cricketing skills during Pakistan’s warm-up game against Australia PM XI on Wednesday. The 60-year-old said that he was a decent slip fielder while reviewing the game.

When asked if he would’ve liked to include himself in the playing XI, Albanese told Fox Sports:

“Ah, no! Australia deserves better than having me with a baggy green cap. I was pretty ordinary, but as a cricketer, I was a good spectator. I wasn’t too bad in the slips.”

Albanese further boasted about PM XI not losing a game under his Australian leadership. He also lauded off-spinner Todd Murphy for his exploits with the ball in the India and England Tests earlier this year.

"Under my leadership, the PM XI has never lost a game," he added. "We also have never won a game because last year was a draw but we were on top of the Windies and we saw, of course, Todd Murphy emerge last year.

"I would like to think that his performance in the PM’s XI game really gave him the boost and of course, he played Tests in India and then in the Ashes."

Anthony Albanese lauds Australia for winning 2023 ODI World Cup

Anthony Albanese further opened up about attending a Test match with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi between India and Australia in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

On this, he said:

“He [PM Modi] loves his [Indian] cricket and I got to go to the Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. I’m not sure, an Australian politician would get with naming. It might be a bit controversial here but there it doesn’t seems to have created any. Beautiful ground. The largest stadium in the world, of course, almost 130,000 people."

Albanese further lauded Pat Cummins and company for winning the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy at the venue.

“And that World Cup final, Cummins’ captaincy was just amazing and it was such a great effort. Travis Head will be able to tell his grandkids about that innings as well," he continued.

Albanese also shared his views on Australian opener David Warner ahead of the upcoming opening game against Pakistan.

“David Warner has said that he will not be part of the Test team after the Sydney Test," he added. "Let’s hope it can be as good as the farewells we have seen over the years at the SCG of Steve Waugh, Shane Warne Glenn McGrath and others. So, I hope Davy has a fantastic third Test versus Pakistan.”

As far as the Pakistan vs Prime Minister's XI match is concerned, Pakistan were 324/6 at stumps on Day 1. Newly appointed skipper Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 156 off 235 balls, including one maximum and 13 boundaries. Safaraz Khan and Babar Azam chipped in with scores of 41 (47) and 40 (88), respectively.

Jordan Buckingham starred with the ball for PM XI, bagging three wickets, while Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, and Todd Murphy scalped one wicket apiece.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan will be played in Perth, starting from December 14. The series will then move to Melbourne and Sydney for the second (December 26-30) and third Tests (2024 January 3-7).