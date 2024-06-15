"I will pray that you should qualify due to ability and not rain" - Navjot Sidhu on England's 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 hopes

Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed hope that a formidable team like England won't get knocked out of the 2024 T20 World Cup due to rain. The defending champions kept their Super Eight qualification hopes alive by trouncing Oman by eight wickets with 101 deliveries to spare in Antigua on Thursday, June 13.

With three points from as many games, England are third in the Group B points table. They need a win against Namibia in their final group game and a victory for Australia against Scotland to qualify for the Super Eights, with a no-result in either match knocking Jos Buttler and company out of the tournament.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Sidhu was asked about the intent shown by England in dismantling Oman.

"Whatever intent they might show, they are dependent like a puppet in God's hands. They are hanging upside down like a spider. What cannot be cured has got to endured. However, they are doing perfectly what is in their hands. The way they bowled Oman out for 47 and finished the match with 101 balls to spare, they have enhanced their chances," he responded.

"Their net run rate has also become terrific now. You want people to qualify on merit in this tournament. If England are knocked out because of rain, it will take the sting out of the tournament. I will pray that you should qualify due to ability and not rain," the former India opener added.

Sidhu noted that the flavor of the tournament will be lost if England are eliminated due to a no-result. He added that the fans' interest wanes when weak teams qualify due to rain.

"This is a cardinal sin" - Navjot Sidhu on Australia potentially trying to lose to Scotland to eliminate England

Australia have already qualified for the Super Eights.

Referring to Josh Hazlewood's statement that Australia would try their best to eliminate England, Navjot Sidhu noted that losing a game purposefully would be a cardinal sin.

"However, there is a catch here. England-Australia is just like India-Pakistan. You get glimpses of India-Pakistan in the Ashes. Hazlewood has dropped a hint here that they want Scotland to play well against them, and Pat Cummins has had to give a rebuttal because this is a cardinal sin that you are intentionally helping a team," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that there could be serious repercussions if something like that happens.

"They want to do it a lot but are trying to hide it. One person gets killed by a spear's nib, you can make an entire army fall with poison, but nations are ruined if secrets are leaked. There is a danger of a nation being ruined here because if a person like Hazlewood drops a hint, it's problematic if something like that happens," Sidhu observed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already stated that Australia captain Mitchell Marsh could be banned for two games if his side wilfully loses to Scotland to eliminate their arch-rivals.

