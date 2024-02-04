"I will still consider this as a batting failure" - Aakash Chopra criticizes India's batting on Day 3 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has criticized India for their underwhelming batting performance on Day 3 of the second Test against England.

Rohit Sharma and company were bowled out for 255 in their second innings in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, February 4. The visitors ended the day at 67/1 in pursuit of a 399-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed disappointment over India's batting performance. He elaborated (2:00):

"India lost all their 10 wickets on a flat Day 3 surface. They could make only 255 runs. It was slightly heartbreaking. I will still consider this as a batting failure. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 17, Rohit Sharma - 13, Shreyas Iyer - 29, Rajat Patidar - 9 and Srikar Bharat - 6."

The former India opener observed that barring Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first innings and Shubman Gill in the second essay, the hosts' batters have been found wanting. He said:

"Axar Patel did score runs in the middle. Yashasvi scored runs in the first innings and Shubman Gill scored a century in the second innings but the other players' contribution has been extremely ordinary. It's been four innings in this Test series and we haven't seized the advantage even once."

Jaiswal scored 209 runs in India's first-innings total of 396. Gill contributed 104 of the 255 runs the team made in the second essay.

"A little less urgency was seen as the front foot hadn't moved much forward" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's dismissal

James Anderson castled Rohit Sharma with a peach of a delivery. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra praised James Anderson for giving England the initial breakthroughs by dismissing both Indian openers. He stated (3:20):

"James Anderson is in a different world. He picked up two wickets. He comes and picks up wickets. The way he dismissed Rohit, the ball pitched, moved away and hit the top of off. A little less urgency was seen as the front foot hadn't moved much forward. Then he dismissed Yashasvi as well."

The reputed commentator lauded Ben Stokes for taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. He said:

"There was a partnership between Shreyas and Shubman Gill. Then Ben Stokes caught Shreyas Iyer while running backwards. It was absolutely stellar. Then Rajat Patidar got out - not a good story. Axar and Shubman had a partnership. Then Gill committed a mistake, played a reverse sweep and got out."

Chopra concluded by observing that India could only set a 399-run target when they would have been thinking about 450 or 500. He added that if the hosts continue to bat like this on such placid pitches, it would become a huge problem.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Did India err in playing only five specialist batters in the Visakhapatnam Test? Yes No 0 votes