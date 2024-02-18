“I only wish that his mother gets well soon” - Mohammed Siraj on Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up on Ravichandran Ashwin withdrawing from the Rajkot Test against England due to a family medical emergency. Wishing that the off-spinner’s mother gets well soon, he added that skipper Rohit Sharma told the bowlers ahead of Day 3 that they would have to bowl long spells.

Ashwin dismissed England opener Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot on Friday, February 16 to complete 500 Test wickets. However, on the same night, the BCCI issued a press release, stating that the 37-year-old had withdrawn from the Test due to a family emergency.

In Ashwin’s absence, Siraj stepped up and claimed 4/84 as India bowled out England for 319 in their first innings. Speaking at a press conference at the end of the third day’s play, the fast bowler shared his thoughts on Ashwin’s absence and how the team dealt with it. Siraj was quoted as saying by PTI:

"In the morning when we got to know that Ash bhai is not there, more responsibility fell on us. Rohit bhai told us that we would have to bowl long spells, and I love bowling long spells. For a fast bowler in Test cricket, one cannot set up a batsman in three-four overs. We got success due to long spells.

"Ash bhai was our fifth bowler and I only wish that his mother gets well soon. If you bowl long spells you should not try much but be consistent with it (line and lengths). They (England batters) are not used to defending all six balls in an over, if they have defended on two, they are going to attack the third," he added.

While Siraj claimed four wickets, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two each as England collapsed from 224/2 to 319 all out.

“Reckon the ball will keep a little low on the fourth day” - Mohammed Siraj

Sharing his thoughts on the wicket in Rajkot, the right-arm pacer opined that the Indian bowlers will need to target the stumps in the fourth innings as bowling wide may hurt them.

"I reckon the ball will keep a little low on the fourth day but cannot say anything accurately for this wicket. Whatever I have assessed of this wicket, the more you are able to bowl at the stumps, you are more likely to get success. If you bowl wide, you may leak runs," the 29-year-old said.

He also expressed confidence that spinners would have an impact on the surface in the second innings on days four and five.

"Spinners will obviously be effective in the fourth innings because the ball is turning. Not all six deliveries (in an over) are turning but one odd one is. You can get wickets if you bowl with patience at one spot,” Siraj said.

India will resume their second innings on Day 4 at 196/2, with a lead of 322 runs.

