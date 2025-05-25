"I wish he was a part of the squad" - Robin Uthappa surprised at uncapped Vidarbha batter's absence from India A squad ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Robin Uthappa opined that Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod deserved an India A call-up for the team's upcoming England tour. He emphasized that the 25-year-old should have been rewarded for his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 heroics.

Rathod was one of the key architects in Vidharbha's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 triumph. He was the leading run-getter of the competition, chalking up 960 runs across 18 innings at an average of 53.33.

He struck five centuries and three fifties in the campaign. Suggesting that Rathod should have been included in the India A squad after such a phenomenal red-ball season, Uthappa said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel 'Robin Uthappa' (from 6:59):

"One kid who is not a part of the squad and I wish he was a part of the squad is Yash Rathod. He scored 960 runs in Ranji Trophy cricket, top-scored, number one scorer in India, and still not a look in, despite winning the Ranji Trophy and top-scoring for your team. I would feel very let down if I was a Yash Rathod for the fact that showing that I'm the best in the country, at this point in time, in first-class cricket and I still haven't gotten a look in to the India A level."

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been appointed the India A skipper for the England tour. The side will take on England Lions in two red-ball games, beginning May 30.

"Should be playing at the international level" - Robin Uthappa reserves massive praise for Sai Kishore

In the same video, Robin Uthappa also reckoned that left-arm spinner Sai Kishore should have been named in the India A squad. He remarked that the Gujarat Titans (GT) player can become an all-format player for the national side.

Uthappa stated that having Kishore in the mix alongside another left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who is part of the India A squad, would have brought some healthy competition into the team.

Robin Uthappa said (from 8:45):

"Another one who I think who's got enormous potential and should be playing at the international level is Sai Kishore. An incredible left-arm spinner, I think one of the best in the country, at this point in time. Yes, Harsh Dubey has been reposed for his performances and I'm very happy for that, but you'd love to have someone like Sai Kishore to push each other a little bit. I truly believe that like Sai Sudharsan, this guy has got the potential to be an all-format bowler and I think potential needs to be backed."

Kishore captained Tamil Nadu in five Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. The crafty bowler showed stunning form, bagging 24 wickets from nine innings.

