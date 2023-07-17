"I wonder if that is playing on his mind" - Alastair Cook on whether Stuart Broad's outswinger has spooked Marnus Labuschangne

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believes Marnus Labuschagne must step up in the remaining two Ashes Tests if Australia are to win the series. Cook wondered whether the outswinger developed by England pacer Stuart Broad has gotten in the right-handed batter's head.

Although Labuschagne has been one of Australia's most reliable batters since 2019, he has been disappointing in the 2023 Ashes series. With a top score of 47 at Lord's, the 29-year-old has averaged just 26 in the ongoing series.

In his column for News Limited publication, the former English skipper stated England bowlers have been spot on to Labuschagne from the outset. The 38-year-old wrote:

"If he can’t reverse this decline in the next two matches then Australia’s chances of winning the series are significantly reduced. Credit to England because they have bowled brilliantly to him – literally from the first ball, when Stuart Broad dismissed him at Edgbaston. Before the series, Broad said he had developed an out swinger with which he was going to target Labuschagne and Smith, and I wonder if that is playing on his mind."

Broad notably removed the former No.1 Test batter twice in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston, including for a golden duck in the first innings.

"Even the best go through slumps" - Sir Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cook further suggested that the remaining two Ashes Tests will test Labuschagne's resolve and his ability to recover. He added:

"What separates a great batsman from a good one? Playing with time, going big – 150 and more – once they are well set, the ability to handle all attacks in all conditions. These are all valid metrics. But there’s something else: how quickly he can drag himself out of a slump. Even the best go through slumps and right now that is what Marnus is experiencing."

England bounced back in the 3rd Test at Headingley to half their deficit in the series at 2-1. The 4th Test begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday.