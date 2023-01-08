"I don't have words for the way he has batted" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Suryakumar Yadav and acknowledged that he is lost for words to describe the latter's knock in the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 51 balls as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 229-run target for the Lankan Lions in the series decider. Their bowlers then bowled out Dasun Shanaka for 137 to help the hosts register a comprehensive 91-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Suryakumar Yadav's knock, to which he responded:

"I don't have words for the way he has batted. I can say one thing for sure - he should be included in the Test team, the sort of player he is. He didn't play any shots where he took a risk."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the Mumbai batter is extremely consistent while playing shots that seem to be risky, elaborating:

"All these shots are in his armory. Many players, when they play the lap, you feel whether they will be able to play it or not. It is all his natural ability and to convert that into that consistency that Suryakumar Yadav has done."

Gambhir pointed out that Suryakumar did not have the luxury of batting in the powerplay overs in Saturday's game, stating:

"We all need to remember that the entire knock was played after the powerplay. You can imagine at what strike rate he has batted after the powerplay, so he is India's most valuable batter in T20 cricket."

Suryakumar walked out to bat with just one delivery remaining in the powerplay. The presence of deep fielders did not inhibit his strokeplay as he smoked seven fours and nine sixes during his innings.

"You need a lot of mental toughness to premeditate those shots" - Gautam Gambhir on Suryakumar Yadav's lap shots

Suryakumar Yadav is renowned for playing unconventional shots. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir was further asked about his thoughts on Suryakumar Yadav's premeditated lap shots, to which he replied:

"The first thing is that you need a lot of mental toughness to premeditate those shots. You need to have the skill as you can be hit by the ball at times. He has not done it against these bowlers only. I remember the six he hit off Jofra Archer, who bowls at more than 145 kph, in Ahmedabad on his T20I debut."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting that India's Mr 360 not only plays the lap shot but scores runs all around the park, explaining:

"Anyone can play the lap, everyone practices it as well but to have the mental toughness to play against a pace of more than 145 kph. A lot of players play this shot because they don't have the ability to hit over mid-off but the range you have seen from extra cover to fine leg, what more range can you see from a player's bat?"

ICC @ICC



He brings up his third T20I century off just 45 balls



#INDvSL | Scorecard: Another extraordinary innings from Suryakumar Yadav 🤯He brings up his third T20I century off just 45 ballsScorecard: bit.ly/IND-v-SL-3rd-T… Another extraordinary innings from Suryakumar Yadav 🤯He brings up his third T20I century off just 45 balls 💥#INDvSL | 📝Scorecard: bit.ly/IND-v-SL-3rd-T… https://t.co/hCBjeH0z3S

Suryakumar was the dominant partner in a 111-run third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill. The Mumbai Indians (MI) player was duly chosen as the Player of the Match for his game-defining innings.

