"They always seem to be behind the game with their selections" - Ian Chappell on England's struggles in the second Ashes Test

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell reflected on England's clueless selections after Day Two of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Chappell lamented the lack of bite in England's bowling department and how it led to their struggles in taking wickets.

Australia asserted their dominance on Day Two by building on a productive opening day at the Adelaide Oval. Following their declaration at 473-9, the hosts dismissed Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed cheaply. Play ended with England at 17-2, still trailing by 456 runs.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Ian Chappell said England always mess up their selections and it hasn't been different on this occasion. The former Aussie skipper advised the tourists to gamble on Dom Bess as they need a frontline spinner. He said:

"They haven't got a clue with selections, they haven't got it right yet. They always seem to be behind the game with their selections and that's the case again. I think they need to take a punt on Dom Bess and he doesn't need a technical talk. He just needs someone to say, 'Spin the bloody thing and get us some wickets.' But I don't think England will do that."

England, who rested James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first Test, included them in the side for the pink-ball fixture. However, the punt hasn't reaped rich dividends as the pair managed only three wickets between them out of the nine to fall.

"England have got a real problem going forward with their spin bowling" - Ian Chappell

Rod Marsh and Ian Chappell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chappell feels that England must address their spin-bowling troubles urgently. Blasting the team management for their irresponsible handling of Dom Bess, the 78-year old added:

"You couldn't pick Jack Leach, he bowled very badly in Brisbane. England have got a real problem going forward with their spin bowling. I think Dom Bess has got a bit about him but they ruined his confidence in India and who knows how long it will take to build that back up?"

England need a massive knock from their skipper Joe Root on Day Three to remain competitive in the series. In contrast, Australia will have their tails up with a 2-0 lead in their sights.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar