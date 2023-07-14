Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes Josh Hazlewood should get the nod over Michael Neser to replace Scott Boland in the fourth Ashes Test to be played in Old Trafford, Manchester.

Boland seemed highly ineffective in the two Tests he played so far and the visitors could be pondering a change with Hazlewood and Neser both available. Although Neser is in great form in County cricket for Glamorgan, Healy feels Hazlewood is ahead in the pecking order.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, here's what Ian Healy had to say about the selection conundrum between Josh Hazlewood and Michael Neser:

"I think he might be a fifth Test (option) if there’s a breakdown in the fourth. I think (Josh) Hazlewood will go in and probably deserves to go in now that he’s back on the field for Boland. If something happens then or someone needs a rest, I think he (Neser) will probably leapfrog Boland back into the fifth Test. It’s good to be in good form.”

Ian Healy on Michael Neser's batting ability

Ian Healy reckons that if Australia still decide to go in with Michael Neser, they would add some depth to their batting. Neser is fresh off an incredible 176* for Glamorgan and Healy feels he will strengthen the lower-order alongside the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

On this, Healy stated:

"It means they’d have a short tail. They are good batsmen, a long tail is four batsmen that don’t bat that well. I’m not sure whether they (the current tail) enjoy batting against Mark Wood. It can be (hard), so we might need some batting."

After a loss in Headingley, Australia will need to get back to the drawing board and work out what changes they need to make to the XI. Along with Boland, David Warner's place in the XI is also under the scanner.

