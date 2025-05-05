ICC annual rankings: India dominant in white-ball formats, Australia on top in Tests

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the annual team rankings for all three formats. The updated rankings take into account all the matches played since May 2024 at 100 per cent and of the previous two years at 50 per cent. India lead the rankings in both white-ball formats, while Australia are on top in Tests.
Reigning World Test champions Australia, who will aim to defend their crown in June, have retained their spot in the ICC Test team rankings and boast rating points of 126. Ben Stokes-led England have leapt to the second spot with 113 on the back of winning three out of four Test series last year. South Africa (111) and India (105) have each slipped one position to third and fourth, respectively.
India have had a forgettable time in Test cricket since beating Bangladesh at home. They crashed to a 3-0 defeat to New Zealand at home, followed by relinquishing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they lost the Test series Down Under by 3-1.
Only 10 Test teams are currently ranked in the table. Ireland must play one more Test in the next 12 months to qualify for the ranking, while Afghanistan must play three more to join the list.
India in the summit in the ICC ODI and T20I rankings
Meanwhile, India are at the top of ICC ODI and T20I standings, having won the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy in the last 12 months. New Zealand are second in the rankings, followed by Australia. Sri Lanka are continuing their surge in both ODIs and T20Is, ranked 4th and 7th, respectively.
While England have had a massive fall in ODIs, slipping to eighth, Afghanistan have climbed to seventh after a four-point improvement. However, the Englishmen are third in T20Is, behind India and Australia. It is also the first time that the update features 100 teams in the global T20I rankings as the list includes all the sides who have featured in at least eight T20Is in the last three years.
