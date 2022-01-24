Lizelle Lee wins ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award

The world's No. 1 ranked Women's ODI batter Lizelle Lee has been declared the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. By virtue of this, Lee has become the first South African to receive the award.

Lizelle Lee enjoyed a dream run in 2021, aggregating 632 runs from 11 games at a staggering average of 90.28. Lee struck five half-centuries and a century through the course of those 11 games for the Proteas.

Apart from Lizelle Lee, England's Tammy Beaumont, West Indies' Hayley Matthews and Pakistan's Fatima Sana were the other contenders for the award.

"I have no words to be honest...I didn't expect this. I think it's a privilege just to be nominated. I think this award could have gone to anyone so I'm very privileged and honored to be awarded this award", said Lee in her acceptance speech released by the ICC.

"My family's been my number 1 supporter" - ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee continued and stated that winning the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award was a massive honor.

"It means a lot to me. I didn't expect this - it's a massive honor and winning the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year Award is amazing."

Lizelle Lee then went on to express gratitude to her family, calling them her number one supporter. She also showered words of gratitude to the South African coaching staff, as well as her teammates.

"There are so many people I can give credit to and it's truly an honor. There are lots of people that've played a role for this, not only on the field... My family's been by number 1 supporter, my parents and my wife, they've been amazing and honestly I have to give credit to our coaching staff and teammates.

"If it wasn't for them I honestly wouldn't have been able to even play so yeah credit to all of them."

Asked to pick the innings that stood out for her in 2021, the 29-year-old pointed to her unbeaten 91 in the first ODI against West Indies in Coolidge, Antigua.

"An innings to look back on, that's a tough one. There were a few that I thought stand (stood) out for me. Maybe not always scoring a hundred but the one against India scoring a hundred and then the one against West Indies in West Indies - I think those were pretty tough conditions and I think I scored 90 something not out.

"I think that was one of the best because that was a hard-fought game", concluded Lee.

South Africa are set to host West Indies for a four-match ODI series in Johannesburg, beginning January 28. The series serves as a build-up to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to be played in New Zealand in March and April.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar