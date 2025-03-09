ICC chairman Jay Shah reacts enthusiastically as Kyle Jamieson drops Shreyas Iyer's catch in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

ICC chairman Jay Shah graced the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy with his presence at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. India and New Zealand clashed in the final of the marquee ICC tournament.

New Zealand batted first and put up a total of 251/7 from their 50 overs. Chasing 252 runs for victory, a key moment came in the contest when Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson dropped Shreyas Iyer in the 37th over of the Indian innings.

Iyer had hit the previous ball for a six and Jamieson dropped an easy catch on the next ball. Jay Shah, present at the stadium for the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, was seen reacting enthusiastically as Shreyas Iyer's catch was dropped.

Shah was seen standing on his feet and clapping in joy as Shreyas survived. Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Shreyas Iyer fails to make most of lifeline in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Shreyas Iyer got a lifeline when Kyle Jamieson dropped him in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy during India's chase. However, the right-hander could not make much of the opportunity.

Just a little later, Iyer was dismissed on the fourth ball of the 39th over by Mitchell Santner as he was caught by Rachin Ravindra. The right-hander scored 48 runs off 62 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 77.42.

Despite getting dismissed, Iyer played a vital knock during a difficult situation in the run-chase, stitching together a crucial partnership with Axar Patel.

He ended as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing a key role throughout the tournament. He scored 243 runs from five matches at an average of 48.60 at a strike-rate of 79.41 with two half-centuries to his name.

