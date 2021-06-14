ICC explains why a best-of-three WTC final format is not feasible

The International Cricket Council (ICC) explained that a best-of-three World Test Championship (WTC) final format is not feasible due to the congested international cricket schedule. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice mentioned that such a format would only be possible in an 'ideal world.'

India will take on New Zealand in a one-off Test, starting from 18 June, to decide the winner of the inaugural edition of the WTC. India's head coach Ravi Shastri earlier said it would be ideal to have a best-of-three final to decide the winner at the end of the two-year cycle of the WTC.

However, Geoff Allardice said having almost an entire month blocked for a three-match WTC final would be challenging considering the crowded international calendar.

"The reality of the international cricket schedule is that we're not going to have that month or so, blocking out a month or so for all the teams in the tournament for a final. That's why (a) one-match final was decided upon," Allardice told a virtual news conference.

"Pleased with the WTC qualification process," says ICC CEO

The pointing system for the World Test Championship initially invited a lot of debate since there wasn't much of a differentiator for teams playing a two-match series or a five-match series. Further criticism came after a change of rules to the points system midway through the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the ICC CEO said they were pleased with how the qualification process for the WTC final played out.

"We were really pleased with the way it played out," ICC CEO Allardice said of the qualification process.

"It was obvious that the interest in certain series wasn't just restricted to the two teams involved. It was coming from all over the cricketing world and I think to bring that sort of context to test cricket is a real step forward," he added.

The ICC earlier announced that the winner of the World Test Championship would be awarded a Mace and a winners' cheque of $1.6 million while the runners-up would receive $800,000. The prize money will be shared between the two teams if the game ends in a draw.

