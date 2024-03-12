"ICC should have given him this award without doing the voting" - Fans hail Yashasvi Jaiswal for winning ICC Men's Player of the Month award

India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal added another feather to his cap by winning the ICC Men's Player of the Award for February. The 22-year-old beat competition from the other two nominees, Pathum Nissanka and Kane Williamson, to emerge victorious.

After a sensational start to his international career with a 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year, Jaiswal enjoyed a run like very few in cricket history during the recently concluded India-England series.

The southpaw became only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score over 700 runs (712) in a Test series. The second, third and fourth Tests of the five-match series happened in February, and they saw Jaiswal score 560 runs at an average of 112.

It included double centuries in back-to-back matches and another half-century in the penultimate Test as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead. During this incredible run, Jaiswal became the second-fastest Indian batter to 1,000 Test runs behind only Vinod Kambli. The youngster also became the third youngest, behind Sir Don Bradman and Vinod Kambli, to score two double tons in Test cricket.

Fans on Twitter could not hide their excitement while praising Jaiswal for the astonishing achievements, including the Player of the Month award, in his young career.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Really happy to achieve ICC award, and I hope I will be getting more in future" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed delight at winning the ICC Player of the Month award and hopes it would be the first of many in his career. Thanks to his heroics in the England series, the 22-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future. It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it," said Jaiswal to ICC.

The opening batter rated his 214* in the third Test at Rajkot as his best achievement to date.

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," added Jaiswal.

During the Rajkot double century, Jaiswal equaled Wasim Akram's long-standing record for most sixes (12) in a Test innings.

He was rightly adjudged the Player of the Series for his batting heroics after India completed a 4-1 demolition of England.

