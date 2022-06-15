ICC men's rankings: Ishan Kishan breaks into top 10 T20I batters after sensational performance against South Africa

India's pocket-dynamite opener Ishan Kishan has jumped an incredible 68 spots into seventh place in the ICC men's T20I rankings among batters.

The 23-year-old has already scored the most runs for India in T20Is this year, and his scores of 76, 34 and 54 in the first three games against the Proteas have helped him rise.

The southpaw is getting closer and closer to booking the place of a backup opener in India's T20I World Cup squad.

South African star Aiden Markram lost one spot as he has not been able to participate in the series so far, having tested positive for COVID-19.

Ishan Kishan gallops into top 10

Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga gain



Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood became the new No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC men's T20I rankings among bowlers after an impressive series against Sri Lanka.

Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood became the new No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC men's T20I rankings among bowlers after an impressive series against Sri Lanka.

The pacer picked up six wickets in three games and displaced South African left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi from the top spot.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana was also impressive in the T20I series as he rose 16 places into eighth position in the ICC men's T20I rankings among bowlers.

Babar, Imam bag top two spots in ICC men's ODI rankings among batters

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was simply sensational in the ODI series against West Indies as his three half-centuries from as many games saw him win the Player of the Series award.

He has also replaced Virat Kohli in second position in the men's ODI rankings among batters.

ICC @ICC Imam-ul-Haq leapfrogs Virat Kohli into top two

Shaheen Afridi, Josh Hazlewood surge

Zeeshan Maqsood makes all-round gains



Captain Babar Azam remains on top of the pile after his brilliant hundred against the West Indies. The 27-year-old is arguably the best batter in the world and the rankings certainly show why.

Captain Babar Azam remains on top of the pile after his brilliant hundred against the West Indies. The 27-year-old is arguably the best batter in the world and the rankings certainly show why.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi also had a good series against the men from the Caribbean as he jumped a couple of places into fourth position in the men's ODI rankings for bowlers.

