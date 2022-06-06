ICC names Mushfiqur Rahim, Angelo Mathews and Asitha Fernando as contenders for Men's Player of the Month award for May

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced Angelo Mathews, Mushfiqur Rahim and Asitha Fernando as the nominees for the Player of the Month award for the month of May. The three Asian cricket stars will battle it out for the prize in the Men's category.

Veteran Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews showcased stellar batting form during the team's Test series against Bangladesh last month. The right-hander amassed 344 runs in two matches, including two stunning centuries.

The seasoned campaigner was the highest run-scorer in the series and was instrumental in his team's 1-0 series win over the hosts. Matthews dazzled viewers with his gutsy knock of 199 in the series opener. He backed it up with yet another scintillating century in the subsequent fixture.

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando emerged as the top performer with the ball. The right-arm pacer was exceptional in the series, bagging 13 wickets in two Tests.

While Bangladesh lost the series, Mushfiqur Rahim earned praise from all corners for his batting exploits. He amassed 303 runs in two games and finished as the second-highest run-getter. The veteran cricketer slammed two centuries.

The 35-year-old also became the first Bangladeshi batter to cross the 5000-run mark in the longest format. Mushfiqur made a significant impact by scoring an unbeaten 175 in the series decider. However, his heroics went in vain as his side suffered a 10-wicket loss in the encounter.

ICC names Women's Player of the Month nominees for May

Bismah Maroof has been nominated for ICC's Women's Player of the Month award (Credit: Getty Images)

The ICC named Pakistan's Tuba Hassan and Bismah Maroof alongside Jersey's Trinity Smith as the contenders for the Women's Player of the Month award for the month of May.

Tuba Hassan made her international debut last month against Sri Lanka. She performed exceptionally well with the ball, picking up five wickets in the three-match T20I series. She was also named the Player of the Series.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof led her side from the front against visitors Sri Lanka. With 65 runs from three games, she finished as the highest-run getter in the T20I series.

Jersey's Trinity Smith impressed many in her debut international series last month. The 17-year-old contributed significantly with her all-round performances in the quadrangular series, involving France, Austria and Spain among others.

The talented youngster mustered 120 runs in the series at a strike rate of 136.36. She also had four wickets to her name. Notably, Jersey claimed four wins from as many games in the multi-nation series.

