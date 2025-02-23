"ICC needs to offer some explanation" - Pakistan breaks silence on Indian national anthem played ahead of ENG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match

Before the 2025 Champions Trophy match between England and Australia began in Lahore on Saturday, February 22, both teams lined up for their respective national anthems. However, India's national anthem was briefly played on the loudspeaker, surprising the viewers and players. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly demanded an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the fiasco.

A PCB source confirmed that ICC's team handles the playlists of the national anthems. Speaking to PTI, the source said (via Hindustan Times):

"The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy. Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist."

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also recently asked to comment on the incident during a media interaction. Blaming the ICC for the blunder, he said (as quoted by NDTV):

"ICC is organising the tournament."

India arent' scheduled to play any 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. The Men in Green are the hosts of the ICC event. However, all matches featuring India will be played in Dubai.

ENG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match was a high-scoring entertainer

Multiple records were shattered during the 2025 Champions Trophy match between England and Australia on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, England finished 351/8 in 50 overs, registering the highest team total in the tournament's history.

Opener Ben Duckett stole the show with a stunning ton. He recorded the highest-ever individual score in the Champions Trophy, scoring 165 runs off 143 balls. It was also the highest individual score by an English batter on Pakistani soil.

Australia chased down the mammoth target in 47.3 overs to clinch a famous five-wicket win. It is worth mentioning that this was the highest successful chase in an ICC ODI tournament. Josh Inglis notched up a 77-ball ton, the joint-fastest century in Champions Trophy history.

He matched India's Virender Sehwag's record, who hit a ton in 77 balls against England in 2002. Inglish was adjudged the Player of the Match for his swashbuckling 120*-run knock.

