ICC rates Bengaluru pitch from India-Sri Lanka pink-ball Test as 'below-average'

The pitch used for the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has received a below-average rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC match referee Javagal Srinath highlighted in his report how there was a lot of turn on offer for the spinners right from the opening day. It is worth mentioning that a total of 16 wickets fell on Day 1 of the contest and India ultimately secured a dominant 238-run victory over Sri Lanka inside 3 days.

The ICC website quoted Srinath as saying:

"The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball.”

ICC @ICC



bit.ly/3ub76FV ICC has given its verdict on the Bengaluru pitch from the recently concluded #WTC23 clash between India and Sri Lanka ICC has given its verdict on the Bengaluru pitch from the recently concluded #WTC23 clash between India and Sri Lanka 👇 bit.ly/3ub76FV

The venue has also received one demerit point under the council's Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. The venue would have received three demerit points if the ICC had rated the surface "poor".

A stadium is suspended from hosting international cricket for a period of 12 months if it receives five demerit points in five years.

Earlier this month, the apex council had also rated the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as below average. It was used for the Test series opener between Australia and Pakistan. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle claimed that an even contest between bat and ball was not possible due to the nature of the strip.

Team India currently placed fourth in WTC points table

India have jumped to fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table following their 2-0 home series win over Sri Lanka. The Rohit Sharma-led side secured 12 crucial points with their stunning victory.

The side currently have a win percentage of 58.33 and are currently behind South Africa (60%), Pakistan (61.11%) and table-toppers Australia (71.42%). Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have slipped to fifth position.

Edited by Diptanil Roy