ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his four semifinalists

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra has made his pick for the semifinalists of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, slated to be played between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

The global T20I tournament, which returns after a gap of five years, will see the giants of T20I cricket go head to head against each other. With cracking contests on the cards, Aakash Chopra has placed his bet on four teams that can make it to the semifinals.

During a question-answer session on Twitter, a fan asked Aakash Chopra to pick his semifinalists for the T20 World Cup.

"India, Pakistan, England, West Indies," Aakash Chopra wrote in reply.

India

Pakistan

England

Incidentally, England and West Indies are in Group 1 of the Super 12 while India and Pakistan are pitted in Group 2 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifying teams.

Replying further, Aakash Chopra picked Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and one between Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar as his spin combination for the T20 World Cup. India also have all-rounder Axar Patel in their ranks to boost their spin department.

India, Pakistan to lock horns on October 24 in Dubai

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will go up against each other in the Super 12 encounter on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first time both teams will lock horns since their ICC World Cup 2019 match-up in England.

Speaking on the much-anticipated clash, the newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja stated that he wants the Men in Green to turn the tables. India have a stellar record against Pakistan at ICC events.

Addressing a press conference, the former Pakistan captain had said:

“It is a show stopper and when I met with the Pakistan team players I told them I want the tables to be turned this time and the team must be 100 percent operational for the match and to do well in it."

Both India and Pakistan have some of the best T20 players in their ranks and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top on October 24.

