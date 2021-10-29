ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "It doesn't mean we are out" - Daren Sammy backs West Indies to make a comeback against Bangladesh

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy believes his country are still in contention to make it into the top four of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

Kieron Pollard & Co. have had the worst start to their campaign, losing both of their games so far. Sammy reiterated that West Indies need to make a couple of changes ahead of their next game.

In a video uploaded by the ICC on their social media handles, the two-time World Cup winner said:

"We are all disappointed. The World Cup has not started as we have wanted to. It doesn't mean we are out. What we can control now is the way we go out and play.

"As a captain, I know that I have to make some personal changes in the team. Roston Chase would definitely come in."

West Indies succumbed to a humiliating defeat against England in the tournament opener, where they were all out for a mere 55 runs. Although they bettered their efforts in the next game against South Africa, it was not enough to seal a victory.

"It's not all in the talking but in the execution" - Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy further asserted that players will have to play as a team and back each other to come out winning in their next games.

"I would remind them how great we are, how great we have been and ask them to look around the dressing room, Chris Gayle on his last way out and what he has done for the team.

"Remind them how great we are and how great we could be but it will take a total team effort. It's not all in the talking but in the execution. So we could still do it," thre 37-year-old concluded.

West Indies are currently placed at the bottom of the points table of Group 1. If they win their next three games, the Caribbeans can end up with six points.

However, they will want South Africa and Sri Lanka to lose in their remaining games to give themselves a better chance of qualifying.

