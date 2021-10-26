ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise" - Shoaib Akhtar takes a sly dig at the Kiwis 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has targeted the New Zealand team ahead of their highly-anticipated encounter against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

The ex-cricketer mocked the Kiwis with his latest tweet for abandoning their tour of Pakistan last month, owing to security threats. Akhtar urged supporters to relish the contest silently from the stands.

Otherwise, he joked there is a chance that Kane Williamson and Co. could call off the game, citing too much noise inside the stadium. Here's what Shoaib Akhtar said:

"I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup."

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup 😉

New Zealand's refusal to compete against Pakistan has further dented the reputation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who have been striving to bring back international cricket on home territory.

Pakistan had to face further embarrassment as England also withdrew from their tour of Pakistan.

New Zealand take on a spirited Pakistan side in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Black Caps will open their campaign with their clash against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. claimed a momentous victory over arch-rivals India in their first game of the tournament. They will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the match.

There is a significant buzz around the encounter, considering New Zealand pulling out of their recent tour in the Asian country. A victory in this match could do wonders for the confidence of Pakistan and they are expected to go all guns blazing as they have a point to prove.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think New Zealand can trump the in-form Pakistan tonight? Yes No 8 votes so far