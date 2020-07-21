English all-rounder Ben Stokes has attained the number one position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. The 29-year-old has overtaken West Indies skipper Jason Holder on the all-rounders' charts.

Ben Stokes won the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship match against West Indies. The all-rounder played a patient knock of 176 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a 57-ball 78 in the second innings.

Besides, the all-rounder also scalped three wickets with his handy pace bowling. His splendid batting performances have also helped him achieve the third position in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.

Ben Stokes becomes No. 1 all-rounder in Test rankings, first Englishman since Andrew Flintoff

Ben Stokes moves up to No.3 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batting 💥



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/Id04MOEgjl — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2020

Ben Stokes has performed with supreme consistency over the last few months. He shone in England's maiden Cricket World Cup triumph and then played a career-defining knock against Australia in the 2019 Ashes series.

The Durham player also starred in his team's Test series win against South Africa earlier this year.

Ben Stokes' marvellous performances have taken him to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders, making him the first Englishman to achieve this feat since Andrew Flintoff.

Speaking of the other changes in the ICC Test Rankings, Ben Stokes has also moved to the third position in the batting charts with 827 rating points. He now has the same number of points as Marnus Labuschagne. Only Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are above him in the rankings for batsmen. Stokes' compatriot Joe Root has dropped to the ninth spot.

Stuart Broad's six wickets in the Manchester Test have helped him break into the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. Jason Holder dropped a place each in the rankings of bowlers and all-rounders, and he is now at the 3rd and 2nd positions in the respective charts.