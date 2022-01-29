[Watch] "Learning from one of the best" - VVS Laxman gives slip fielding training to India U19 players 

Team India's U19 head coach VVS Laxman was recently working with the side's players on slip fielding. They were practicing ahead of their all-important quarterfinals at the ICC U19 World Cup.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media handles, the former India star was seen sharing tips on slip fielding with the youngsters. ICC captioned the post:

"Learning from one of the best 👌 The Indian players get some invaluable tips from VVS Laxman in the art of slip fielding 📽️ #U19CWC."

It is worth noting that Laxman was regarded as one of the most reliable slip fielders during his playing days. The 47-year-old has 135 catches to his name in Test cricket, the second most among Indian players (except wicket-keepers) after Rahul Dravid (210 catches).

India's U19 boys have been brilliant so far in the latest edition of the U19 World Cup. With comprehensive victories over Uganda, South Africa and Ireland, they have emerged as one of the frontrunners to clinch the title this year.

India take on Bangladesh in second quarter-final of the Super League of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

India will lock horns with defending champions Bangladesh in a knockout fixture on Saturday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Bangladesh came out on top when the two sides clashed in the previous edition. India have a chance of seeking revenge by trouncing their rivals in their upcoming encounter.

Skipper Yash Dhull is set to return to the side after a negative COVID-19 Test. However, Nishant Sindhu, who captained the side in Dhull's absence, has been ruled out of the fixture after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A tooth and nail fight between the two cricketing nations is on the cards as they look to go all guns blazing to secure a place in the semi-finals of the mega event.

Edited by Diptanil Roy