ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: All the squads

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to October 20. This year's event will be the ninth edition of the tournament. A total of 10 teams will be part of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup and have been divided into two groups of five each.

India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group A, while Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland. As part of the Women's T20 World Cup, 23 matches will be played across two venues in Dubai and Sharjah.

The top two teams from the two groups will progress to the knockouts. The first semifinal will be played in Dubai on October 17, while the second semifinal will be held in Sharjah on October 18. The final will be contested in Dubai on October 20.

Full squad list of all 2024 Women's T20 World Cup teams

Below is the full squad list of all ten teams taking part in the ICC Women's 2024 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

Traveling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk)

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani

England: Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath

(Note: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies squads will be updated after announcement.)

