ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma among four Indians picked  

The International Cricket Council on Monday, January 23 revealed its Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022. The list features four Indians - opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, keeper-batter Richa Ghosh and pacer Renuka Singh.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine has been named captain of the Women's T20I Team of 2022. The team features three Australians - Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahila McGrath and one player each from England (Sophie Ecclestone), Pakistan (Nida Dar) and Sri Lanka (Inoka Ranaweera).

Indian batter Mandhana had a superb 2022 with the bat in T20Is, smashing 594 runs at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 133.48. She scored five half-centuries in 21 innings during the year and was the fourth-highest run-getter in 2022 in women’s T20Is.

The elegant left-hander clobbered an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup in October against Sri Lanka. She also registered two half-centuries against Pakistan and England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma claimed 29 wickets in T20Is in 2022. She had an impressive average of 18.55 and maintained a good economy rate of just over six. With the bat, she contributed 370 runs, averaging 37 at a strike rate of 136.02. Sharma was the Player of the Tournament in the Women’s Asia Cup for claiming 13 wickets. She came up with a brilliant spell in the final - 4-0-7-0.

Young keeper-batter Richa Ghosh was outstanding with the willow of India in T20Is in 2022. In 18 matches, she smashed 259 runs at an excellent strike rate of 150. The 19-year-old struck 13 sixes and played some memorable knocks for India down the order. Her best T20I performance in the year came against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, when she pounded an unbeaten 40 in only 19 balls

Pacer Renuka Singh also made a big impression in T20Is in 2022. She claimed 22 wickets at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate of 6.50. In seven T20Is against Australia, she picked up eight wickets. Singh also made an impact in the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup, picking up 17 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of just 5.21.

She registered figures of 4/18 in the Group A opener of CWG 2022 against Australia. Singh is also one of the nominees for the prestigious ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (c), Ash Gardner, Tahila McGrath, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Ecclestone, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Singh.

