ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) after AUS vs SA 2022 2nd Test

After another big defeat against Australia, South Africa have dropped from third to fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Proteas are now placed below Australia, India, and Sri Lanka in the standings.

Heading into the series against Australia, South Africa held the second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. A win in the series against the Aussies would have almost guaranteed the Proteas a place in the WTC 2023 Final.

However, they have already conceded an unassailable 0-2 lead to Australia with the third match still remaining. South Africa's points percentage has reduced from 54.55% to 50% after the defeat in the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia, on the other hand, have tightened their grip on the number one position in the points table. The Aussies are likely to qualify for the WTC 2023 Final, scheduled to take place in England next June. Australia's tally stands at 78.57% of the points after 14 matches.

Australia can touch the 80% points percentage mark in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

Australia v South Africa - Second Test: Day 4 (Image: Getty)

Looking at the way Australia have dominated South Africa in the three-match series so far, it should not be a surprise if they complete a 3-0 clean-sweep by winning the New Year's Test match. A win in that game will take Australia's point percentage to 80%.

If South Africa lose the series by 0-3, they will slip to the fifth position with 46.15%. However, if the Proteas make a comeback and win the third Test, then they will return to the third position with 53.85% of the points to their name.

