ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 12 after PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

England have moved up to the fifth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a memorable victory over Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Courtesy of this defeat, Pakistan have been virtually knocked out of the race from the WTC 2023 Final.

Pakistan had to win four of their remaining five Test matches in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle to place themselves in a strong position for a place in the final. However, they have already conceded an unassailable 0-2 lead to England in the three-match series. The Babar Azam-led outfit still have to play one match against England and two games against defending champions New Zealand.

England's new management has brought about a massive change in the team's fortunes. In the ongoing WTC cycle, England managed only one win in their first 12 matches, but after Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the team's reins, England have recorded eight wins in nine matches.

England have moved up to fifth position from seventh in the ICC World Test Championship points table in a matter of two days. Yesterday, they climbed to sixth position because of West Indies' defeat against Australia, and now, their win against Pakistan have taken them to the fifth spot.

Pakistan slip to 6th position in the ICC World Test Championship points table

Pakistan v England - Second Test Match: Day Four (Image: Getty)

Pakistan have dropped to sixth position from fifth in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the defeat against England in Multan. Their points percentage has come down to 42.42, while England's new points percentage is 44.44 after the Multan Test.

The final Test of this Pakistan vs. England series will begin on December 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. It will be interesting to see if England can complete a clean sweep in the series.

