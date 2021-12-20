ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 20

Australia crushed the Joe Root-led English team by 275 runs in the pink-ball match at the Adelaide Oval to maintain their unbeaten record in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Courtesy of Australia's massive win in the day/night game, they have leveled with tabletoppers Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Both Australia and Sri Lanka now have 100% points to their name.

Meanwhile, England hold the penultimate spot with only 8.33% points in their kitty.

In the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship match that took place in Adelaide, Australia won the toss and decided to bat. Regular captain Pat Cummins missed the game after coming in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Steve Smith led the Aussies, and the home team posted a 473-run total on the board in the first innings. Captain Smith, wicket-keeper Alex Carey and opener David Warner recorded a fifty each, while Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a 305-ball 103.

In reply, England were all out for 236 runs in their first innings. Dawid Malan and Joe Root registered a half-century, but none of the other batters could impress much. Mitchell Starc scalped four wickets for Australia.

Jhye Richardson helped Australia complete their 2nd win in the ICC World Test Championship

Jhye Richardson took a five-wicket haul in the second innings

Australia set a 468-run target for the visitors by adding 230 runs to their 237-run first innings lead but England struggled once again. Despite the resistance shown by Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, the visitors could not deny Australia a win in the ICC World Test Championship match.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns No Pat Cummins, no Josh Hazlewood and it was time for Jhye Richardson to show his talent, five-wicket haul in the second innings - one of the best young talents going around in world cricket and he has started on high in the Ashes. No Pat Cummins, no Josh Hazlewood and it was time for Jhye Richardson to show his talent, five-wicket haul in the second innings - one of the best young talents going around in world cricket and he has started on high in the Ashes. https://t.co/NsCLNZKGoh

Jhye Richardson shone for the home side in the second innings and returned with figures of 5/42 in 19.1 overs.

Australia now have a 2-0 lead heading into the Boxing Day match of the ICC World Test Championship series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee