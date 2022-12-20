ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 20 after Pakistan vs England 2022 series

England completed a historic 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in the three-match Test series played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023. This is the first time ever that the Asian side has suffered complete annihilation in a home Test series.

Chasing 167 to complete a whitewash, England needed only 55 runs on Day 4 of the third Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, December 20. They romped home with ease, as opener Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 78 balls, while skipper Ben Stokes was undefeated on 35 off 43.

Earlier, the visitors had trounced Babar Azam and co. by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and by 26 runs in Multan to clinch the Test series with a game in hand.

Looking at the updated World Test Championship points table after the Pakistan-England Test series, Stokes and Co. are fifth in the table with a points percentage of 46.97.

England have so far played 22 Test matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, winning 10 and losing eight, while only four of their matches have ended in a draw. They have won their last five Tests.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are languishing in the seventh position in the WTC table. They have only 56 points, having won four and lost six of their 12 matches, with two of the other Tests ending in a draw. With a points percentage of 38.89, they are not in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

Australia on top of the World Test Championship points table

Pat Cummins-led Australia maintain their ascendancy at the top of the World Test Championship points table. They have registered nine wins, one loss, and three draws from 13 Tests in the ongoing cycle.

With an impressive percentage points of 76.92, they are well ahead of the other teams. Australia defeated South Africa by six wickets in a much-debated two-day Test that ended in Brisbane recently.

India are second in the WTC points table with 55.77 percentage points. The Indians have played 13 Tests, winning seven and losing four, while two matches have ended in a draw. India’s upcoming fixtures include the second Test against Bangladesh followed by four home Tests against the Aussies.

The Proteas, who are third with 54.55 percentage points, will face Australia in two more Tests in the ongoing series.

