ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 28

Australia continued their excellent form in Test cricket and crushed England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test. The Aussies took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ICC World Test Championship series. Courtesy of the win in Melbourne, Australia have also retained the Ashes.

The victory has taken the Pat Cummins-led outfit to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with 36 points from three matches. They have overtaken Sri Lanka in the points table.

Meanwhile, England continue to hold the seventh position with only 7.14 points to their name. Joe Root and Co. will be keen to make a fresh start to their ICC World Test Championship campaign next year.

The ICC World Test Championship standings will be updated soon because the Boxing Day Test match between India and South Africa is currently underway. The third day's action of that game is scheduled to begin soon at the SuperSport Park.

Scott Boland won the Man of the Match award in his first ICC World Test Championship match

Scott Boland earned his maiden Test cap in the ICC World Test Championship series against England

Scott Boland made his Test debut in the third match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Australia and England. The local lad from Melbourne had a dream debut at the MCG as he scalped seven wickets in the Boxing Day Test.

Boland picked up one wicket in the first innings. He followed it up with a dream spell of 6/7 in the second innings to help his nation win the Boxing Day Test inside three days.

The fourth match of the Australia vs England ICC World Test Championship series will begin on January 5 in Sydney. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can fight back.

