ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of February 1 after SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test 

World Test Championship (WTC) Finalists Australia continue their red-ball dominance with a thumping win by an innings and 242 runs over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium. The defending champions already secured a top-two place in the table after the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy win on home soil.

While Australia came into the tour as the second-ranked team, Sri Lanka were placed fifth in the table with a chance of finishing higher in the table. India and New Zealand, placed third and fourth, respectively, finished their WTC cycles, a while back.

However, the mammoth defeat has reduced Sri Lanka's win percentage from 45.45 to 41.67. They now sink to the sixth place in the table, with England occupying the fifth place with a win percentage of 43.18.

Australia's win percentage, on the other hand, has improved from 63.73 to 65.74 after their third straight win in the format. They are, however, still second in the points table with fellow finalists South Africa boasting a tally of 69.44.

Australia cannot finish as WTC table toppers even if they win the second Test against Sri Lanka

A win in the upcoming second Test promises to give Australia their first series win in Sri Lanka since 2011, but it will not be enough for them to leapfrog South Africa in the points table.

The Steve Smith-led side will improve their winning percentage to 67.54 if they defeat Sri Lanka in the upcoming second Test, which is more than the 2021-23 cycle win percentage (66.67), when they finished as table-toppers.

Sri Lanka can reclaim the fifth spot from England in the points table with a win in the second Test. If they lose, their win percentage will drop, but they will not go lower than sixth as Bangladesh have a far inferior figure of 31.25 at seventh place.

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, which will be the last contest of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle barring the final, is scheduled to begin from February 6 onwards in Galle.

