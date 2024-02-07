ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on February 7 after NZ vs SA 1st Test

New Zealand have attained the pole position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after an emphatic win against South Africa at Bay Oval. The Blackcaps crushed the inexperienced Proteas outfit by 281 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

The victory helped New Zealand move up from third to first position in the standings. Their tally stands at 66.67% points from three matches. South Africa have dropped down from fourth to seventh spot, with their points percentage coming down to 33.33%.

Australia and India dropped by one position each in the ICC World Test Championship points table because of New Zealand's rise. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have moved up by one spot due to South Africa's fall. Here are the updated standings:

The second Test match of the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series will start on February 12 at 3:30 AM IST. If the Blackcaps complete a 2-0 clean-sweep, they will cement the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

India can become the number 2 team in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

Along with the New Zealand vs South Africa, the India vs England series is also underway right now in the WTC cycle. The Indian team squared the series 1-1 by defeating England in the Vizag Test match earlier this month. The two teams are currently on a break and will return to the field on February 15 for the third Test in Rajkot.

If Rohit Sharma and co. win the third Test against England, they will overtake Australia and attain the second position in the WTC standings. Their points percentage will increase from 52.78% to 59.52% with a win against England. Meanwhile, a win for England can take them up from eighth to sixth position.

