ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) after IND vs BAN 2022 series

India tightened their grip over second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a close win against Bangladesh earlier today. Playing under the captaincy of KL Rahul, the Indian team defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in Dhaka and completed a 2-0 clean sweep in the two-Test series.

Courtesy of their two wins against Bangladesh, India now have 58.93% of the points to their name in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Australia continue to be at the top of the standings with 76.92% points. South Africa are third with 54.55% points.

Bangladesh's WTC 2021-23 campaign has come to an end after their series defeat against India. It looks like Bangladesh will take the wooden spoon home once again. After six series, Bangladesh only have 11.11% of the points to their name. They are ninth on the nine-team table right now.

Some major changes can happen in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

Two matches of the WTC cycle will start tomorrow. Australia will host South Africa in the 2022 Boxing Day Test match. Pakistan's final series of the ongoing cycle will start tomorrow as well. The Babar Azam-led outfit will clash with the defending champions, New Zealand.

The results of the two matches, especially the Australia vs. South Africa match, will have an impact on the WTC Final qualification scenarios.

Australia need to continue their winning momentum to retain their top spot. South Africa will have to win the remaining two Tests of their series against the Aussies to keep their hopes alive.

Pakistan have slipped to the seventh spot after their 0-3 defeat against England. The Babar Azam-led outfit will be keen to end the WTC cycle on a winning note with a memorable performance against defending champions New Zealand.

