ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 18

England registered their fourth consecutive overseas win in the ICC World Test Championship on Monday (January 18). With victory over Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, Joe Root's men have inched closer to the table's Top 3.

The home team got off to a disastrous start against England as they scored only 135 runs in the first innings. None of the Sri Lankan batsmen could even touch the 30-run mark.

Dom Bess starred for England with figures of 5/30 in his 10.1 overs. Stuart Broad backed him up excellently with a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Joe Root led England's charge with a double century in the first innings. Dan Lawrence scored a fine half-century, while Jonny Bairstow contributed 47 runs to the England cricket team's total.

Congratulations to @englandcricket on a thrilling victory in the first Test! 👏 Not a bad game for the Yorkshire contingent...



Dom Bess 👉 8 for 130

Joe Root 👉 229 runs

Jonny Bairstow 👉 82 runs#OneRose #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/FKTBTYazv6 — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 18, 2021

The visitors were 372-4 at one stage, and it seemed like they would breach the 500-run milestone with ease.

However, Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back well, managing to restrict England to a total of 421. Dilruwan Perera was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4/109 in his 36.1 overs.

Openers Kusal Perera and Lahiru Thirimanne provided an excellent start to the home side in the second innings.

Perera aggregated 62 runs off 109 deliveries, while Thirimanne recorded his first Test ton since 2013, as Sri Lanka crossed the 150-run mark at the loss of just one wicket.

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka's middle-order could not capitalize on the opening partnership. While Angelo Mathews scored 71 runs, the other batsmen bowed down to Jack Leach and co., as the visitors received a 74-run target to win the first Test.

Although England lost three early wickets in the second innings, Lawrence and Bairstow ensured that they won the Test without any further hiccups.

Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship's updated points following the first SL v ENG Test match.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

England still has a chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final

The England cricket team's points percentage has risen to 65.2 after the win against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the islanders' points percentage slipped below 20 as they suffered their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Sri Lanka will look forward to spoiling England's party in the next match. Meanwhile, Joe Root's men will try to whitewash the home side and strengthen their candidature for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.