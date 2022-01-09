ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 9

England snapped their losing streak in the ICC World Test Championship with a hard-fought draw against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. James Anderson and Stuart Broad survived the last 12 deliveries to ensure the home team did not take a 4-0 lead in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series.

Courtesy of the draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia have lost their number one position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. They previously held the top spot jointly with Sri Lanka, but now the Aussies are down to number two with their points percentage dropping to 83.33.

England, meanwhile, continue to languish in the last position. The Joe Root-led outfit's points percentage has increased from 7.14 to 10.42.

On that note, here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship standings.

Australia have slipped to the second position in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings

The final match of the ICC World Test Championship series between England and Australia will start in Hobart on January 14 at 9:30 AM IST.

It will be interesting to see if Australia can get back to winning ways in the day/night Test.

How England narrowly avoided a defeat in the most recent ICC World Test Championship match

Usman Khawaja's century powered Australia to a 416-run total in the first innings. In reply, England posted 294 runs on the board, riding on a ton from Jonny Bairstow. Khawaja notched up another hundred in the second innings as Australia set a massive 388-run target for their Ashes rivals.

Chasing 388, England were down to 237/8 with more than 10 overs remaining. The trio of Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson survived the remaining deliveries as England avoided their fourth consecutive loss on this tour.

Eventually, England ended with 270/9 in the fourth innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee