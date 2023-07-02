ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 2 after ENG vs AUS 2023 2nd Test

Defending champions Australia retained the top position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the second match of the Ashes series against England. The Aussies beat the home team by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground and secured a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Steven Smith was the hero for the Australian side as his century in the first innings set up the team's third consecutive Test win on English soil this summer. England captain Ben Stokes slammed a hundred in the fourth innings and tried his best to level the series. However, Stokes did not receive enough support, leading to the team's loss.

Courtesy of this defeat, England remain ninth in the ICC World Test Championship points table of the 2023-25 cycle. Stokes and Co. have an embarrassing points percentage of -16.67 after two matches. They have not earned any points so far, while ICC docked two points from their account for slow over rate in the first Ashes Test.

Australia have earned 22 out of 24 points in WTC so far. Even the defending champions were penalized two points for maintaining a slow over rate in the previous match. Australia's points percentage stands at 83.33% after two matches.

Australia can win their first series of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25

Australia have already gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series. If the Pat Cummins-led team win any of the three remaining Tests against England, they will record their first series win in the new WTC cyle.

The Aussies will be keen to continue their winning momentum and try to pull off a 5-0 win on English soil. On the other side, England will try to keep the series alive by improving their performance in the next game. The third Test will start on July 6 in Leeds.

