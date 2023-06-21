ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on June 21 after ENG vs AUS 2023 1st Test

Australia kicked off their ICC World Test Championship title defense with a two-wicket win against England at Edgbaston. The Aussies edged the home side in an entertaining Test match to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Courtesy of this win, Australia now hold the number one position in the new ICC World Test Championship points table with 12 points after one match. Their points percentage stands at 100%.

England are yet to open their account. They did not earn any points from the two-wicket loss against Australia, and their points percentage stands at 0%. The Ben Stokes-led outfit will be keen to bounce back in the second match of the series, starting next Thursday at Lord's.

Australia have a chance to build an early lead in ICC World Test Championship points table

Australia finished number one in the previous cycle of the World Test Championship. They dominated at home and performed decently in the away series to top the standings. The Aussies have already recorded one away win in this new cycle, and now, they have an opportunity to build a big lead.

In the previous WTC series against England, Australia emerged victorious by 4-0. Those four wins eventually played a crucial role in Australia securing the top spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, England missed out on a spot in the Top 2 because of their disappointing performance in the first half of the 2021-23 cycle. They will aim to end their winless streak against Australia in the next Test match at the Lord's cricket ground.

Elsewhere, India and West Indies will open their respective WTC campaigns on July 12. West Indies are currently busy with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers in Zimbabwe, whereas India are on a break after the WTC Final 2023.

