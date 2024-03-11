ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 11 after NZ vs AUS 2nd Test

Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in a thrilling ICC World Test Championship (WTC) match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, March 11. Set to chase a challenging target of 279 to clinch the two-match series 2-0, the visitors got home courtesy of a brilliant eighth-wicket stand of 61* between Alex Carey (98*) and Pat Cummins (32*).

Following the triumph, the reigning world Test champions are now second in the World Test Championship standings. They have a point percentage of 62.50, with only India (68.51%) above them. The Aussies have played 12 matches in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, winning eight and losing three matches. They have a total of 90 points to their credit.

Chasing 279, Australia resumed Day 4 on the back foot at 77/4. New Zealand skipper Tim Southee dismissed Travis Head for 18, but Mitchell Marsh (80) and Carey featured in a crucial 140-run stand for the sixth wicket to bring Australia right back into the contest.

Kiwi debutant Ben Sears (4/90), however, dismissed Marsh and Mitchell Starc (0) off consecutive balls to lift the hosts. Cummins and Carey, however, held their nerves to take the Aussies home, gaining 12 crucial World Test Championship points for the team.

Carey, Cummins reflect on incredible win in World Test Championship match

Australian keeper-batter Carey was named Player of the Match for his stellar performance in the Test. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he opened up on Australia's plans on Day 4 and said:

“The message this morning was let's go out there and play our way if you see an opportunity, take it. (It was) backs against the wall this morning, they came out last night and really put us under the pump so it's nice to chase those runs down."

“We knew they were the threats early, the ball was nipping around and I thought Mitch Marsh’s intent was outstanding and sort of got us going a little bit but, it was certainly tough early," he added.

Aussie skipper Cummins also justified the aggressive batting ploy by the visitors, well aware that it could have backfired.

“If the scoreboard is not moving, you always feel in the game (from the bowling side), but if they're just chipping away at it seems like it's all happening pretty quickly. So that was a goal today - just always be busy out there. Just keep the run rate ticking over, bit by bit getting closer," he said.

While Carey was Player of the Match for his 98* and 10 catches, Matt Henry was Player of the Series for picking up 17 wickets.

