"If he can keep, he can play the World Cup" - BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Rishabh Pant's inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will likely feature in the Indian T20 World Cup squad should he prove his ability to keep wickets in the upcoming IPL.

After missing competitive cricket for almost 15 years since the horrific car accident in December 2022, Pant is set to return to action during IPL 2024, starting on March 22. Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup is set to be played from June 1 to June 29 in the West Indies and U.S.A.

Speaking to PTI, Jay Shah called Pant a 'big asset' to the Indian side and looked forward to seeing him back in action in the IPL.

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," Shah said.

Following the accident, Rishabh Pant underwent surgery and rehabilitation for his severely injured right knee and torn ligaments.

The swashbuckling cricketer missed the entire 2023 IPL season but should play the 2024 season, according to key personnel in the DC setup, including head coach Ricky Ponting.

Jay Shah provides updates on Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul

The duo have been out of action for an extended period.

Jay Shah also expects ace pacer Mohammed Shami to return for the home Test series against Bangladesh later this year following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Shami last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup and underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon in February. He will miss the IPL 2024 season after finishing as the leading wicket-taker last year.

"Shami's surgery is done; he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA," said Jay Shah.

KL Rahul missed the final four Tests of India's recently concluded five-match home series against England with a right quadriceps injury. He underwent treatment recently in London but is expected to lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

India completed a resounding 4-1 series victory against England despite injuries and the absence of star batter Virat Kohli.

