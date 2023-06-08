"If they don’t do that, we will be way behind"- Dinesh Karthik highlights India's 'only chance' to come back in the WTC final

Veteran wicketkeeper and cricket expert Dinesh Karthik feels striking early on Day 2 is Team India's only chance of making a strong comeback into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the decision seemed to have backfired as Australia have already reached 327/3 by the end of play on Day 1. With Travis Head and Steve Smith threatening to bat the opposition out of the Test match, Karthik feels early wickets are the only way out on Day 2.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about Team India's chances:

“If India need to come back in the game, make no mistake, there’s only chance is if they pick 3 early wickets in first session. If they don’t do that, we will be way behind. Immediately, we will start looking at draw as a win. Australia have a long batting lineup, if you don’t get them before 400-420, it’s going to be a real hard work."

Tomorrow morning is very important for us: India's bowling coach

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey attended the press conference post end of play on Day 1. He believes the first session on Day 2 is crucial for the bowlers and if they manage to make inroads, they can come back into the game. He stated:

"Why not? I thought conditions and the pitch got better. We took the second new ball, and there was some seam and movement of the pitch after that. Tomorrow morning is very important for us. If we pick up one or two early wickets, we definitely have the opportunity to come back into the contest."

Rohit Sharma and Co. have to make the second new ball count and bowl with control as well or Australia could run away with the game.

Poll : 0 votes