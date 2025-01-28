"If you drive in Bengaluru traffic, you can't always be in the fourth gear"- R Ashwin's advice to England batters ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a piece of advice to England batters after their disappointing show in the first two T20Is against India. Ravichandran suggested the visitors to bat as per the game's situation and conditions instead of trying to attack every ball.

Reviewing the second T20I of the ongoing India vs England series on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin felt that England's aggressive approach backfired for them in the first two matches. In the first game, England scored only 132, while in the second T20I, they somehow managed to get to 165/9 from being 104/6 at one point.

"England has played incomplete cricket. They made a series of mistakes. When you play in India, you can't play in one tempo. If you drive in Bengaluru traffic, you can't always be in the fourth gear. It's the same logic here. Sometimes, you can't even go to the fourth gear in Bengaluru (laughs)," Ravichandran said on his channel. [17.50 onwards]

The fact that not a single England batter managed to play more than 30 balls in the Chennai T20I proves that Ravichandran's analysis is correct. It will be interesting to see if England make the necessary changes to their game plan.

"Not all conditions will suit aggressive batting"- Ravichandran Ashwin's advice to Team India

Ravichandran Ashwin also had some suggestions for the Indian team's batting approach. Chasing 166 in Chennai, the Men in Blue lost eight wickets. Tilak Varma was the only batter who scored more than 30 runs for India. Reviewing India's batting performance, the former Indian spinner commented:

"I had said this last time as well. The fearless, daredevil approach of Team India is good. Of course, you should have that fearless approach in the powerplay. However, you need to respect the conditions as well. Not all conditions will suit aggressive batting. In cricket, it is said that conditions are the king."

The third T20I of the India vs England series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 28. All eyes will be on the batting departments of the two teams.

