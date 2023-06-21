"If England are not playing to win, these Ashes Tests are not important" - Geoffrey Boycott

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott has criticized the national team's attitude for not making winning a priority in the first Test of the 2023 Ashes series. Boycott feels if England aren't keen to win and only entertain, these Tests are exhibition matches.

Since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge as coach and captain respectively, England have played aggressively. Their emphasis has been to entertain the fans, with McCullum asserting the importance of the same before the Ashes as well.

In his column for the Telegraph, Geoffrey Boycott recalled how Stuart Broad once said in an interview about not caring about winning. The 108-Test veteran stated that entertaining comes second and getting victories should be the priority.

"I listenend to Stuart Broad during the Test. He is a good example. In an interview, he said it does not matter if we lose if we have entertained. No, no and no. It does matter," he said.

"If England are not playing to win, these Ashes Tests are not important. They are only exhibition matches. It is not about entertaining and then winning. It is about winning first."

Boycott also feels England will cop flak if they focus too much on entertainment and Australia walk away with the urn, saying:

"England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning. But England supporters want one thing more than anything else - to win the Ashes.

"If at the end of the series, Australia go home with the Ashes, we will feel sick, regardless of how much we've been entertained."

England lost the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston by two wickets as Australia forced a jailbreak in pursuit of 281. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put on an unbroken 55 for the ninth wicket to steer the tourists to a famous victory and take a 1-0 lead.

"England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism" - Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott. (Image Credits: Getty)

Geoffrey Boycott has also urged England not to keep attacking and use a bit of their common sense at times.

"They do not have to change being positive because they are a better side than Australia and will win if they show some common sense," Boycott said.

"Don't just attack, attack, attack. England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism. That is all that is required. When we are on top, be ruthless and not be sloppy. They gave Australia a get out of jail free card."

England captain Ben Stokes' declaration at 393/8 on Day 1 drew criticism as Joe Root was still at the crease on 116 and the team could've gotten more runs. The brave decision didn't pay off immediately either, with Australia's openers seeing out the day.

Poll : 0 votes