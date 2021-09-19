"If you go somewhere like Australia and have to bunker down, you can't win cricket matches" - England's Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes 

Veteran England pacer Stuart opined that it would be difficult for the team to live in a restrictive environment and play the Ashes in Australia later this year. He feels that an extremely restricted environment might affect England's chances of winning games there.

The current pandemic situation and norms in Australia are still serious. The movement of people is restricted, and all the travelers have to undergo mandatory quarantine. The Indian Women's team recently toured Australia and had to complete a 14-day hard quarantine period before being allowed to train.

Many English cricketers have been apprehensive about touring Australia for the Ashes due to such stern rules. Stuart Broad was also skeptical about the norms and called on the authorities to create a good environment for the players during the tour.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Stuart Broad wrote:

"My entire focus at the moment is getting myself ready physically for what I am resigned to being the most unusual of Ashes tours. There is obviously a lot going on at executive level to negotiate acceptable arrangements for the England team and my message to our bosses at the ECB is simple: Give us the best possible chance to be mentally strong come January with the environment that is created."

He continued:

"Let's try to make it as comfortable as possible for us because if you go somewhere like Australia and have to bunker down, you won't enjoy being in one of the greatest places on earth — and aren't going to win at cricket either."

Some English players are likely to skip the Ashes, but senior pace bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson will most likely be available for the team.

I am working tirelessly to get fit for the Ashes: England pacer Stuart Broad

Broad is currently recovering from an injury he suffered during the Test series against India. The right-arm pacer revealed that he is working tirelessly to get match-fit before the Ashes.

On the selection of the Ashes squad and his opinion on players opting out, Stuart Broad wrote:

"It is now just a couple of weeks away from a squad being selected but players can't sign up to something unless they know what they are signing up for. If you ask me if I would be happy to get on a plane to Australia in November, I would say yes."

He continued:

"I am working tirelessly to get there. I don't feel there will be a postponement. In my mind, it is 100 per cent clear that an England team of some description will embark on the tour. But if another player called me and told me they couldn't commit, I would totally accept it."

The Ashes series commences on December 8. There is still some time left for that. Cricket fans will be hoping the situation in Australia improves soon and England can go in with a full-strength squad in December to produce some high-quality cricket.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee