"If there is green on it, he would definitely come in for Robinson" - Doug Bollinger sees Mark Wood playing the 2nd Ashes Test

Doug Bollinger reckons Mark Wood will replace Ollie Robinson in England's playing XI for the second Test if the match is played on a grassy surface.

The second game of the five-match series will be played at the Lord's in London from Wednesday, June 28. Robinson picked up five wickets across Australia's two innings in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham and was the talking point in the media for his slightly over-the-top celebrations.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Mornings with Matt White', Bollinger was asked about his thoughts on what England would do with their playing XI, considering they have not named it yet like they normally do, to which he responded:

"On their quicks, I reckon Mark Wood, depending on whether it's been wet over there, the wicket looks like if there is green on it, he would definitely come in for Robinson. They might say have a cheeky spell mate and get your 128s back on the ground."

Bollinger pointed out that the pitch and the overhead conditions will determine the final XI:

"I think it will just be determined by what the wicket looks like, what the weather is looking like, has it been raining in London. It sets up for a good second Test because if Australia play well here, it's normally really, really flat at Lord's in a Test match, so you need your quick tall bowlers to really hit the wicket hard."

Wood has picked up 90 wickets in 28 Tests at a decent average of 30.88. However, he hasn't been as successful at Lord's, accounting for 17 dismissals in six Tests at an underwhelming average of 39.64.

"I would have thought that young fellow would come in" - Doug Bollinger on Rehan Ahmed replacing Moeen Ali in England's XI

Moeen Ali was troubled by a finger injury in the Edgbaston Test.

Doug Bollinger was also asked about Moeen Ali being a desperate choice as a spinner in the first Test and whether he will be persisted with after the finger injury he sustained, to which he replied:

"I honestly think, they brought a young leg-spinner in, which is good. I think good leg-spinners are like gold. I would have thought that young fellow would come in."

Moeen picked up only three wickets across Australia's two innings in the Edgbaston Test and conceded 204 runs in the process. The hosts have included young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in their squad for the second Test, considering the doubts surrounding Moeen's availability due to his finger injury.

