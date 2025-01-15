“If he hadn’t played, we would have won” - R Ashwin names game-changer in India’s 1-3 loss in BGT 2024-25

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed to Aussie pacer Scott Boland as the key difference-maker in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin felt without Boland's inclusion, India would have won the series they ultimately lost by a 1-3 margin.

Boland warmed the benches in Australia's 295-run win in the series opener at Perth. However, an injury to Josh Hazlewood saw the 35-year-old play in the second Test at Adelaide, which the hosts won by ten wickets.

Boland was once again back on the bench for the drawn encounter in Brisbane before playing the final two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney due to Hazlewood being ruled out with injury.

Talking about the series on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said [via TOI]:

Trending

"All said that Pat Cummins had a great series, but he struggled against left-handers. Australia was lucky that Scott Boland came into the team. If Boland hadn't played, India would have won the series. No offence to Josh Hazlewood; he's a fantastic bowler. But if they had continued with the same attack, we would have won. Boland's round-the-wicket deliveries to our left-handers were a major factor."

Boland finished the series as the third leading wicket-taker despite playing only three out of the five Tests. He picked up an incredible 16 wickets in the final two Tests as Australia won both outings to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It was a class series, outstanding" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Pat Cummins held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy aloft at the end of a thrilling series [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin praised both teams for providing a thrilling series that went down to the wire in the final Test at Sydney.

The 38-year-old dominated the headlines during the first half of the series, thanks to his shocking retirement from international cricket after the third Test in Brisbane. Ashwin missed the first and third Tests and played in India's massive defeat in the second Test at Adelaide.

"The series was on the line till the last session in Sydney. What a great series it was. As pure cricket, it was a class series, outstanding. Australia won the series after a tough fight till the last day.Usman Khawaja said after the series, 'I was Bumrah'ed.' That shows how intense the series was," said Ashwin.

It was Australia's first bilateral Test series win over India since the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having lost the previous four affairs.

The series result also helped the Aussies qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, while India were eliminated from contention for the summit clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news